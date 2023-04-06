ICW Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $167.09. 264,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,349. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

