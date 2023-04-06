ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cintas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.32. 64,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

