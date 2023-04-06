ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $106.34. 712,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

