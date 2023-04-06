ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,144. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.