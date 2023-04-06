IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$40.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.10. The firm has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.