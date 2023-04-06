IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 61.98%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
