IndiGG (INDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $31,785.11 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

