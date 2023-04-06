Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 13.3%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) shares fell 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 174,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 76,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Indiva Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.30.

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.