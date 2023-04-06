Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.35. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,711.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

