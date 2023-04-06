ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,612 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ING opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.4101 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.