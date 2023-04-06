Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after buying an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

