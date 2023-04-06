Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Shares Down 0.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

