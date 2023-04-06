Insider Buying: Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Buys £7,800 in Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes bought 2,000 shares of Aquis Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,687.03).

Aquis Exchange Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AQX opened at GBX 405 ($5.03) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.12. The stock has a market cap of £111.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,892.86 and a beta of 0.86. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.69) to GBX 1,008 ($12.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

