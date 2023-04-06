Insider Buying: Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Director Buys $12,000,000.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

