Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Sells 2,454 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terry-Ann Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 808,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

