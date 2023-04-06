Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells 200 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.84, for a total transaction of C$13,168.00.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$66.25 on Thursday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.63.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

