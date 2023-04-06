Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 71,364 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76.

On Monday, February 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24.

Datadog Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. 4,048,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

