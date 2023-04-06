Insider Selling: Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Insider Sells 96,857 Shares of Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,635.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doma Stock Performance

Doma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 243,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,164. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Doma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Doma by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 124,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Doma by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Doma by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $30,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Doma

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.