Insider Selling: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Sells £169,753.60 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.67), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($210,821.66).
Greggs Stock Performance
Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,712 ($33.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,820 ($35.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,696.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,367.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,358.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35.
Greggs Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 44 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,130.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
See Also
