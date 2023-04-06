Insider Selling: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Sells £169,753.60 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.67), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($210,821.66).

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,712 ($33.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,820 ($35.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,696.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,367.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,358.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 44 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greggs Company Profile

GRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.64) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.84) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.