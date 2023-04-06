Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 9,999 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,598.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $465.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

