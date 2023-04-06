Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $79,167.30 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,167.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, March 17th, Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

