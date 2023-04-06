Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $811,663.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56.

On Monday, February 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,268. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

