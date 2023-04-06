Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $811,663.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56.
- On Monday, February 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $884,163.13.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,731.44.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,268. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
