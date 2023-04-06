Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $321.66. 911,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,021. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.37. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.