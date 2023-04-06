Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 5,290 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,351 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVAL opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0141 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

