Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $313.16 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.62 and a 200 day moving average of $323.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.