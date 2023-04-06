Inspire Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,898 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $16,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

