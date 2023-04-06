Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,581 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.20 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

