Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

