Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Shares of UNP opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.98. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

