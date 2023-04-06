Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beam Global worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beam Global

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Global Stock Down 9.1 %

BEEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Beam Global stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

