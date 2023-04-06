Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 29,935 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 521.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,242.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 532,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,178.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 510,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

