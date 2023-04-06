Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $103.49 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $175.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

