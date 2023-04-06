Inspire Investing LLC Buys 4,542 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MasTec by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.03 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

