Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.