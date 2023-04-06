Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

