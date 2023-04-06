Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 111,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

