Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

