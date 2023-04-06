Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI opened at $140.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

