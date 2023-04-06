Inspire Investing LLC Sells 113 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

FCNCA stock opened at $996.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $739.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $781.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,016.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.