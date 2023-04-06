Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires 6,192 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSEP. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,643,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,774,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,669,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000.

XSEP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,671 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

