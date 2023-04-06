Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 244.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 163.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 164.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 538.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter.

FOCT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,640 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $287.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

