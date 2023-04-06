Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 70,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $4,747,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.56. 82,584 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $503.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.