Integrity Financial Corp WA Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 8.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,153. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

