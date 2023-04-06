Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 1,286 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. 102,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,595. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $83.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

