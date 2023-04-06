Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 4,514 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PAPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 968,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $317.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

