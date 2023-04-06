Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 12,748,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,658,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

