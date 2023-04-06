Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.