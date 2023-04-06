Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Shares Down 1%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. 17,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 429,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Up 18.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Intelligent Living Application Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China markets. The company offers its products for main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

