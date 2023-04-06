Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.05

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.05 and traded as low as C$22.05. Interfor shares last traded at C$22.16, with a volume of 163,390 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.78.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.07) by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$810.36 million during the quarter. Interfor had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 0.8982283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.