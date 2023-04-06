International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Increased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,520. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

