Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $487.47.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $498.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.92. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

